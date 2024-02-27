No dumsor in 7 years despite financial crisis – President Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated his administration's success in maintaining a consistent power supply for Ghanaians, countering recent power disruptions in parts of the country.



During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27, 2024, Akufo-Addo refuted allegations of intermittent power supply during the financial crisis, the President assured the nation that Ghana had not experienced the notorious Dumsor phenomenon in the past seven years.



He highlighted the determination of his government to avoid a recurrence of the challenges faced between 2012 and early 2017, emphasising disciplined management of the energy sector.



During his address, President Akufo-Addo proudly stated, "So far, so good, we have managed to keep the lights on these last seven (7) years, even in the midst of a financial crisis. We have managed the energy sector with discipline and expertise, to avoid a repetition of the hardships inflicted on Ghanaians some years ago."



