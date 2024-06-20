You are here: HomeNews2024 06 20Article 1952240

No eTA fees for Ghanaian travellers to Kenya

The Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that Ghanaian travelers to Kenya will have their Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) fees waived due to the visa-free regime agreement between the two countries.

Ghanaians traveling to Kenya must submit their eTA application through www.etakenya.go.ke for approval before departure.

The eTA allows travelers to stay in Kenya for up to 90 days and must be applied for at least 10 business days before traveling.

Once approved, the eTA will be sent to the traveler's email.

