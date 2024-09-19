No electronic equipment considered safe after Lebanon device attacks

General News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: BBC

A second wave of explosions in southern Beirut, linked to walkie-talkies, has heightened fears over the safety of electronic devices in Lebanon.



Following Tuesday’s deadly pager-bomb attacks, Hezbollah supporters warned against using phones or cameras, fearing further detonations.



Many now consider all electronic equipment unsafe, as the attacks targeted devices distributed by Hezbollah to avoid smartphone tracking by Israel.



Both pagers and walkie-talkies have been rigged with explosives, causing widespread injury and panic.



The situation underscores growing concerns over compromised communication networks and the vulnerability of everyday devices in the conflict.