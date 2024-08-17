No farmlands have been seized in Kwahu Nkwatia, says Bryan Acheampong

Regional News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Abetifi and Minister for Agriculture, has reassured Kwahu Nkwatia farmers that their lands are not being seized under the GHC40 million land development program.



The initiative, aimed at supporting large-scale commercial farming, will provide improved seeds and fertilizers to boost productivity.



Acheampong clarified that participation in the program is voluntary, and non-participating lands will be left untouched.



He emphasized that the program is designed to enhance agricultural output and urged the community to avoid actions that could hinder development.



Concerns about the program’s clarity and farmer engagement are being addressed.