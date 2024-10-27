No force can stop it if the people's will is for NPP to stay in power - Okoe Boye to NDC Minority

Politics of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister of Health, Bernard Okoe Boye, has urged Members of Parliament to maintain humility and respect for their constituents, reminding them of their representative mandate.



His comments addressed the Minority's attempts to claim a majority in light of certain MPs' decisions to run as independents or with other parties, which he criticized.



Speaking on Peace FM, he condemned the Minority's marching parade in Parliament, emphasizing that the struggles faced to gain power should encourage serious governance rather than theatrics.



He stressed that the will of the people will ultimately prevail and called for a focus on economic advancement and improving living conditions.