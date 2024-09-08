No government can solve all problems confronting the nation in one day – NAPO

Politics of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, NPP’s vice-presidential candidate, stressed the importance of politicians using their influence for community development during a rally in Assin North Constituency.



He urged locals to support the NPP and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, highlighting the progress made in human development and infrastructure.



While acknowledging that more needs to be done, he cautioned against false promises, noting no government can solve all problems instantly.



Dr. Prempeh was accompanied by MP Kennedy Agyapong and other party leaders during the event, emphasizing the ruling party's commitment to continued progress if re-elected.