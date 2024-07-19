No increment in fares – Transport operators tell passengers

General News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have assured passengers that there are no current plans to increase transport fares, despite recent rumors.



This clarification follows the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana's announcement of a proposed 15% fare hike from July 22, 2024.



GPRTU and GRTCC emphasized that no official consultations have occurred regarding fare adjustments.



Passengers are advised to pay existing fares until an official decision is communicated.



The unions committed to transparency and proper stakeholder consultations before any fare changes.