No increment in transport fares- GPRTU affirms

General News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has dispelled rumors of an imminent increase in transport fares, countering public speculation and misinformation.



In an official statement, the GPRTU national executive denied claims of a fare hike due to recent fuel price fluctuations.



The GPRTU thanked the public for their support and urged them to rely on official sources for accurate updates, reaffirming its dedication to passengers' and transport operators' interests and service improvements.