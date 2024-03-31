No more burning of galamsey excavators if I'm elected president – Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During a health walk in Kwahu, Eastern Region, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 election, announced a shift in the government's stance on illegal mining.



He declared that confiscated excavators would no longer be burned under his administration, signaling a change in strategy to address the issue of galamsey more effectively.



While commending the NPP's efforts in combating illegal mining over the past seven years, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the need for a new approach.



“We are going to help small-scale miners; we will introduce a mineral development bank to get money for them. There is a new regime for small-scale miners, we will not burn your seized excavators,” he said.



Highlighting the NPP's achievements under President Akufo-Addo's leadership, Dr. Bawumia claimed that the current government had outperformed the previous Mahama administration in various aspects of the economy.



“Jobs, we have performed better, agricultural growth, we have performed better, Zongo development, we have performed better, roads, we have performed better, airports, we have performed better, interchanges, we have performed better,” he added.