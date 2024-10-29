You are here: HomeNews2024 10 29Article 1999694

Politics of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

“No more filling of passport forms from 2025” — Bawumia promises simple process with Ghana Card

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has pledged to simplify Ghana’s passport application process, aiming to eliminate the need for paper forms by 2025.

Speaking to a crowd in the Nkwanta North constituency, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision to use the Ghana Card as the only required document for passport applications. This change, he

Read full article