No new Police recruitment is being done – Henry Quartey clarifies

Politics of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has denied allegations of covert recruitment into the Police Service and other intelligence agencies.



The Minority in Parliament and the NDC's youth wing criticized the government, suggesting the recruitment was politically motivated ahead of the 2024 elections.



Quartey clarified that the recruitment process involves considering applicants who previously purchased forms, emphasizing that the Ministry of the Interior oversees policy, not recruitment.



He noted that recruitment is handled by security agencies based on eligibility criteria and approved by the Ministry of Finance, ensuring a transparent process.