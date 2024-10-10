No one can become President in Ghana without my involvement – Rev Owusu Bempah

General News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Rev. Owusu Bempah has claimed that no one can become Ghana's president without his spiritual involvement.



Speaking on Okay FM on October 8, 2024, he suggested his influence played a role in former President Mahama’s political struggles in 2016 and 2020.



However, he declared in 2021 that Mahama’s "yoke" was broken, paving the way for his potential comeback.



The pastor’s comments have sparked debate nationwide about the role of religious leaders in politics, as Ghana’s 2024 elections approach.



Rev. Owusu Bempah is known for making bold political predictions, often stirring public discussions.