No power crisis yet, but backup systems vital - Energy Security Expert

Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), has underscored the critical necessity of implementing backup systems for machinery to mitigate disruptions amidst the current wave of power cuts in the country.



Numerous regions across the nation have been grappling with inconsistent electricity supply, leading to disruptions in daily activities.



Despite these challenges, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has maintained that there is no official 'Dumsor' crisis, and therefore, no load-shedding timetable is necessary as requested by the public.



During an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV on March 16, 2024, Nana Amoasi VII stressed the importance of maintaining excess capacity in every power plant to support electricity supply during periods of high demand.



He elaborated on the concept of reserve margin, emphasizing the need for every plant to uphold a reserve margin. In 2016, the reserve margin stood at approximately 20%, providing a crucial buffer to address potential power shortages.



However, with several plants currently undergoing maintenance, the reserve margin has dwindled, contributing to the prevailing power cuts witnessed nationwide.



The energy security expert emphasized the significance of implementing backup capacity to ensure a dependable electricity supply for all citizens. He highlighted that no machine is entirely efficient, making the presence of backup systems essential to guarantee uninterrupted power supply.