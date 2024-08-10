No witch-hunt claims when NDC investigate Akufo-Addo and family – Edudzi Tamakloe

Politics of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Edwin Edudzi Tamakloe, NDC’s Director of Legal Affairs, has warned that relatives of President Akufo-Addo involved in government contracts will face scrutiny if the NDC regains power.



He stressed that, just as former President Mahama and his relatives were investigated, Akufo-Addo’s family members will also be examined, and any claims of political witch-hunting will be dismissed.



Tamakloe questioned whether Akufo-Addo could withstand the level of scrutiny applied to Mahama, referencing investigations that cleared Mahama of corruption in the Airbus case.