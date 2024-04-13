"Nobody should be deceived"- Professor Smart Sarpong asserts Ashanti Region's loyalty to NPP

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Senior Researcher, Professor Smart Sarpong, has criticized the Movement for Change, led by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Alan Kyerematen, stating that the Ashanti Region's allegiance to the NPP remains steadfast.



Alan Kyerematen, contesting as an independent candidate, founded the Movement for Change, aiming to empower youth and improve Ghanaian lives.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Professor Sarpong analyzed Ghana's political landscape, highlighting the unwavering support for the NPP in the Ashanti Region.



He emphasized that despite Kyerematen's efforts, the Ashanti Region is unlikely to vote for the Movement for Change, underscoring the region's strong affinity for the NPP.



"I don’t know what will worry the Volta Region to the extent that the Volta Region will vote for a different party. The same way, politically, nobody should be deceived into thinking that the Asante (Ashanti Region) will vote for a different party, not even the 'afrafranto' party; there is no way they will happen," Professor Sarpong explained.



Regarding the NPP's selection of a running mate, Professor Sarpong advised party members to "manage their expectations" to prevent conflicts if their preferred candidate is not chosen