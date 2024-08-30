North East Region: Minister urges chiefs to release “gravel lands” for road construction

Regional News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, has called on local chiefs to provide lands with gravel deposits for constructing essential roads under the District Roads Improvement Project (DRIP).



Speaking at the commissioning of 61 DRIP equipment units in Nalerigu, Zakaria emphasized the importance of chiefs aiding the Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in sourcing gravel and monitoring equipment usage to ensure longevity.



He stressed that the equipment should be used exclusively for public benefit, not individual gain.



The event was attended by MMDCEs, chiefs, and other regional stakeholders.