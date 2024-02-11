North East Region's Queen Mothers unite against lynching of alleged witches

Regional News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: Asaase News

Queen mothers in the North East region have pledged to work tirelessly to bring an end to the lynching of alleged witches in the region.



The Queen mothers are set to carry out sensitisation campaigns across the six districts of the region to ensure that the menace is brought to an end.



Between 2020 and 2023, about four women were killed in the North East Region after they were accused of being witches.



The president of the North East Queen Mothers Association, Poag-Naaba Kubura Seidu Abdul-Kaderi, said in an interview with Asaase News that “when it comes to witchcraft … we are sensitising our youth not to take the laws into their own hands.”



“We go as far as talking to the families of such people … we have so many ways of handling them without taking the laws into our own hands. We hope that God will help us to do it because it is not an easy task.”



“It has been with us for ages and then it did not start today. The only thing we are doing as Queen mothers is that we are now educating them a lot because most of the time it is ignorance too,” she said.



Abdul-Kaderi reiterated that the Queen mothers in the region would confer with the chiefs in the various communities across the region to help disseminate the information to the youth so that they could refrain from taking the laws into their own hands.