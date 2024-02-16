North East Regional Minister plans additional police deployment after fatal robbery in Walewale

Regional News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yidana Zakaria, the Regional Minister for North East, has disclosed intentions for additional deployment of police personnel to address the escalating robbery incidents in Walewale and its surroundings.



In response to the surge in crime, particularly the recent robbery attack resulting in one fatality and eight injuries, Minister Zakaria has collaborated with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to implement enhanced security measures.



Following a visit to survivors at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, the Regional Minister expressed determination to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators, stating, "If it is armed robbery, then they have gone way beyond what we know to be armed robbery. It was just a deliberate attack on the people."



The attack, reportedly carried out by three armed individuals on motorcycles, involved gunfire at a bustling bus station near the Nalerigu Junction. The assailants subsequently targeted a mobile money vendor, leading to the death of the vendor, identified as Rabiu, and injuries to eight others present at the bus station.



All victims initially received treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital but were later transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



This incident adds to the growing concerns over rising robbery cases within the municipality. Police sources indicate that the area has witnessed nearly 30 robbery attacks since the year 2021.