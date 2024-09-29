North Kaneshie Assemblies of God Church funds the release of two prisoners

General News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: ghananewss.com

The North Kaneshie branch of the Assemblies of God Church has secured the release of two prisoners from the Awutu Prison Camp in the Central Region.



The inmates were detained for years due to their inability to pay fines for minor offenses.



The church also donated food items, drugs, and cash as part of their annual program, "The Gathering of God’s Champions."



Dr. John Ahenkora, Chairman of the committee, expressed concern over the GHC 1.80 daily feeding fee for prisoners and called on other organizations to support.



The prison authorities welcomed the gesture to bridge the feeding gap.