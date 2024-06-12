North Regions will be food basket in West Africa -Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change and 2024 independent presidential candidate for the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), has unveiled a transformative plan to leverage the food production potential of Ghana's five northern regions.



Kyerematen aims to position these regions as West Africa's food basket by empowering local youth with skills and resources, fostering job creation, and building robust agricultural infrastructure.



He emphasized that investing in local talents will create a sustainable agricultural sector, improve quality of life, and reduce socioeconomic disparities between the north and the rest of the country.