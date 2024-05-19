Northern Region House of Chiefs praises Bawumia for development in the North

Politics of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: GNA

The Northern Region House of Chiefs has lauded the Government for the numerous developmental projects implemented in the Region.



The traditional leaders showered praises on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the NPP during a meeting with the House in Tamale.



Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to the region, Ya-Na Abukari II, the President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, said the region appreciated the NPP government’s projects executed so far, describing them as “monumental”.



“We feel and appreciate the impact your government has made in the last seven years of good governance, working to improve the living conditions of our people,” the Ya Naa said, in his speech.



‘We value your efforts, notably the peace and monumental projects in the region,” added the Ya Naa, who went on to list some of the projects.



“The state-of-the-art sports stadium in our present locality, the ongoing construction of a multi-purpose sports centre for the gallant men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Tamale International Airport, the interchange in our regional capital, among many others.”



The Ya Naa continued that the government’s developmental projects in the Northern Region had impacted positively on the region by creating opportunities for the youth.



“These projects have employed many youths, lessened the hardships of several families and contributed to reducing youth unemployment in the country,” he stated.



While commending the government and the Vice President, the Ya-Na also expressed some concerns and appealed to Dr. Bawumia to push for some projects such as the

Tamale and Yendi Water Supply projects, to be completed in earnest.



The Ya Naa, on behalf of the Northern Region House of Chiefs, formally congratulated Dr. Bawumia on his historic election as NPP Flagbearer, and wished him well, as he seeks to lead the country as President.



“I wish you a happy and prosperous campaign. May Allah Azza Wa Jal (Owner of Greatness) grant you the opportunity to serve in the highest office of the land,” he added.