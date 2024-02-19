Northern Region: NPP serial callers embark on strike

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Northern Region branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Serial Callers Association has embarked on a strike to halt all party-related communication activities.



The move is a result of increasing frustrations among members who have been aggrieved by the party's failure to address their socioeconomic welfare concerns.



These concerns include the lack of job opportunities for qualified members, insufficient support for farmers and business owners, and unfulfilled promises of scholarships and communication gadgets for students and party communication efforts.



Despite numerous complaints lodged with the party's regional communication directorate and leadership, members claim that their concerns have fallen on deaf ears.



The announcement specifies that promises made as far back as September 2023 have not been fulfilled, leaving members disillusioned with the party's leadership.



The communication strike is a coordinated effort by the Northern Region NPP members to draw attention to their grievances and compel the party's leadership to address welfare concerns promptly.



The members have urged strict compliance with the strike and warned of sanctions for any individual or group that defies the directive.