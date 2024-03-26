Northern Regional Minister urges youth to embrace empowerment and resilience for sustainable future

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has urged the youth to play a pivotal role in creating a legacy of empowerment and resilience for a sustainable future.



This message was delivered on his behalf by the Coordinating Director at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, Mumuni Damma, during the official inauguration of the Ghana Youth Guide (GYG) initiative.



The GYG initiative aims to strengthen Ghanaian youth through Climate Smart Agriculture and Civic Organizing in the Northern Region.



Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Mumuni Damma emphasized the importance of empowering youth, especially in the face of climate change. He highlighted the GYG's 13-year dedication to improving the lives of children and youth in Northern Ghana, focusing on governance, health, education, and advocacy.



The initiative seeks to enhance the knowledge and resilience of young small-scale farmers in Tolon and Savelugu towards climate change impacts.



The theme of the inauguration, "Strengthening Ghanaian Youth – Through Climate Smart Agriculture and Civic Organizing," underscores the program's commitment to empowering youth and enhancing their ability to navigate challenges.



Mr. Damma noted the global environmental and food system changes due to climate change and other factors, making the GYG initiative timely and relevant.



The minister highlighted various government programs aimed at benefiting the youth, including the Ghana Enterprise Agency's Business in a Box (BIZBOX) program, which aims to equip 250,000 young people with entrepreneurial skills, mentorship, access to markets, and startup resources.



Other programs include the Ghana Apprenticeship Programme and Planting for Food and Jobs Phase 2, which aims to boost farmer productivity through support programs.



Mr. Damma encouraged youth to be proactive in seeking out these opportunities and embracing the possibilities that lie ahead. He expressed gratitude to the Danish International Human Settlement Service (DIB) and the Civil Society in Development (CISU) for their contributions to the program, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in youth empowerment and development initiatives.