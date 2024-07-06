“Nothing has happened except the stealing of lands”: Mahama vows to investigate Ga Dangbe land grabs

Politics of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flag bearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vowed to set up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate the reported "plundering of lands" belonging to the Ga Dangbe people if he wins the December 7 elections.



He voiced disapproval of the current government's handling of land matters in the La Dade-Kotopon constituency, highlighting lack of development and alleged land seizures.



Mahama emphasized his personal connection to the region and contrasted the current administration's performance with his tenure, pledging to revive development efforts in the constituency.