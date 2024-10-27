Nsobila Freda Amisonga leads breast cancer screening in Talensi

General News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

On October 12 and 16, Miss Upper East Ghana 2024 contestant Nsobila Freda Amisonga organized free breast cancer screenings at Talensi District Hospital and Winkongo Health Center in the Upper East Region.



Dedicated to promoting women’s health, Freda’s initiative attracted 46 women in Tongo, where two were referred for further medical care.



In Winkongo, 113 women participated,



with four identified for additional follow-up.







Talensi District Hospital has pledged ongoing support for these six women, ensuring treatment or referrals to the regional hospital as needed.



Through her work, Freda aims to raise awareness and improve health outcomes within her community.



She called on the Talensi community to support her mission, expressing her hope to inspire a positive, lasting impact in women’s health.



The program highlights the need for early screening and reflects Freda’s commitment to health advocacy in the Upper East Region.