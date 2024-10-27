You are here: HomeNews2024 10 27Article 1999058

Nsobila Freda Amisonga leads breast cancer screening in Talensi

On October 12 and 16, Miss Upper East Ghana 2024 contestant Nsobila Freda Amisonga organized free breast cancer screenings at Talensi District Hospital and Winkongo Health Center in the Upper East Region.

Dedicated to promoting women’s health, Freda’s initiative attracted 46 women in Tongo, where two were referred for further medical care.

In Winkongo, 113 women participated,

