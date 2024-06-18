You are here: HomeNews2024 06 18Article 1951526

Ntim commends Ken Agyapong for not resigning from NPP

NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim has praised Assin Central MP Ken Agyapong for his loyalty amid pressure to resign, calling it "heart-warming."

Ntim emphasized that Agyapong's support is crucial for the party's goal to secure a third term in office, known as "breaking the 8."

At Agyapong's 64th birthday celebration, he dismissed rumors of running as an independent or leaving the NPP, urging unity within the party.

Despite past primary election tensions, Agyapong pledged to back Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and called for reconciliation among supporters for the 2024 elections.

