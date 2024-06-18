Ntim commends Ken Agyapong for not resigning from NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim, has praised Assin Central MP, Ken Ohene Agyapong, for deciding not to resign from the party despite pressure from some supporters.



Ntim noted that Agyapong's continued support is crucial for the party's goal of "breaking the 8" and retaining power for a third term.



Agyapong, who celebrated his 64th birthday, assured party faithful that he has not resigned and will not go independent, urging unity and support for Vice President Bawumia's candidacy.



This move is expected to ease tension within the party and promote a united front for the December 7 elections.