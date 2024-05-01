Ntim pledges to mend rift with Aduomi for party's unity

Politics of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Stephen Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to reconcile Independent Candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi with the party after his participation in the Ejisu by-election.



Aduomi, a former three-time NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency, chose to run as an Independent Candidate due to concerns about the fairness of the party's delegate list, which he believes undermines its integrity.



Accusations of betrayal and speculation about defection to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were leveled against Aduomi by some NPP members. However, Aduomi dismissed these claims, affirming his continued support from NDC backers.



In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Ntim expressed apprehension about the internal competition between two candidates from the same party.



“Yes, it is concerning because the two primary contenders, Aduomi and Kwabena Boateng, belong to the same political family. We should not be celebrating; I’m not celebrating. My focus now is on how to reintegrate the Aduomi factor into the party, bringing him back to the fold.



“So that in December when we face our real political opponents, we present a united NPP front. It shouldn’t be challenging at all. Whatever it takes, we will reach out. As the national chairman, I assure you, we will take the initiative and reach out to him.”