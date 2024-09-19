You are here: HomeNews2024 09 19Article 1983425

Ntotronso Nursing and Midwifery College students mob Mahama on Ahafo campaign tour

On Wednesday, students from Ntotronso Nursing and Midwifery College in the Ahafo Region warmly welcomed former President John Dramani Mahama, eager to hear about his "Resetting Ghana 2024" manifesto.

Responding to their request, Mahama outlined key policies to improve the nursing and midwifery sector.

These include restoring automatic employment for nursing graduates, providing free academic fees for first-year students in public universities, and introducing degree and specialist nursing programs.

His promises were met with applause, giving students hope for the future of their profession.

