Nuclear Power Ghana signs framework agreement with Chinese company for construction of a reactor

Dr. Stephen Yamoah, Executive Director of Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), has emphasized the importance of nuclear energy in resolving Ghana's erratic power supply situation.



NPG is working to construct a nuclear power plant, with agreements signed with international partners like CNNC Overseas Limited and the US.



These agreements are aimed to establish a Regional Welding Certification Programme and a NuScale Exploration Centre in Ghana.



The media has a crucial role in promoting nuclear power as a clean, safe, and reliable energy source. Journalists are being trained to facilitate discussions and debates on nuclear power to garner public support.