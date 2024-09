General News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: Tigpost

A fire at Zongo Lane near Rawlings Park in Makola, Accra, severely damaged several shops.



The blaze, fueled by flammable materials and difficult access, spread quickly despite firefighters' efforts.



The fire destroyed goods including clothing and electronics.



The cause is under investigation. This follows a similar fire at Makola Mall in October 2022.