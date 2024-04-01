Nungua Mantse defends Gborbu Wulomo’s marriage to 12-year-old

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

King Odaifio Welentsi, the Nungua Mantse, has declared his support and congratulated Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, for marrying 12-year-old Naa Ayemoede, Boi-Ekpaa-Yoo, in a recent customary ceremony.



Both leaders hold crucial roles in Nungua's traditional hierarchy.



Citing tradition mandating priests to marry virgins, Mantse Odaifio Welentsi endorses the marriage, emphasizing its cultural significance.



The Mantse reveals a lack of virgin girls above 9 years old in Nungua, but stresses the adherence to traditions in Naa Ayemoede's case.



While supporting traditional practices, the Mantse acknowledges societal changes and the need for critical examination of customs.



He urges reevaluation of outdated practices, highlighting the complexity of balancing tradition and adaptability in modern times.



Calls for a comprehensive review echo amidst discussions on aligning age-old customs with contemporary values and legal standards.