Nungua Mantse elected President of Greater Accra Regional House

Regional News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) has elected Nungua Mantse, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, as its new President.



Previously serving as the Vice President and acting President, Professor Welentsi III was appointed to lead following the passing of the former President, the Paramount Chief of Shai Osudoku Traditional Area.



Originally, Ga Mantse, King



Read full articleTackie Teiko Tsuru II, had expressed interest in the position but later withdrew his candidacy in a letter to Mrs. Gladys Pinkrah, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, which allowed Professor Welentsi III to assume the role unopposed. He is set to serve for a four-year term under Act 759 of 2008, which mandates elections for the GARHC presidency every four years.



During the inauguration, Nene Tetteh Wakah III, Paramount Chief of Prampram Traditional Area, was also elected Vice President of GARHC.



Both leaders took the oath of office and oath of secrecy administered by Circuit Court Judge Ms. Bacilia Adjei-Tawiah.



Ms. Adjei-Tawiah urged the newly elected leaders to prioritize peace and development within their communities, emphasizing the importance of avoiding unnecessary litigation in chieftaincy matters. Her words underscored the need for cohesive leadership that focuses on progressive governance for the benefit of the Greater Accra region.



In his acceptance speech, Professor Welentsi III expressed deep gratitude to his fellow chiefs, calling his election “a victory for all.” He committed to collaborative leadership, emphasizing that his experience would be enriched by the support and advice of his peers. He also assured his colleagues of his willingness to consult them, particularly during critical decision-making moments.



This emphasis on unity highlights Professor Welentsi III’s vision for inclusive leadership that respects diverse perspectives within GARHC.



Reflecting on his role, Professor Welentsi III acknowledged his distinct approach while honoring the legacy of his predecessor. He expressed sincere apologies for any unintentional offenses he may have caused and asked for forgiveness from members past and present.