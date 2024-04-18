Nungua leaders demand release of 16-year-old queen mother

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Late Wednesday evening, the leadership of the Nungua Traditional Council made a dramatic appearance at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra, demanding the immediate release of their 16-year-old queen mother, Naa Ayemuede, who is currently under state protection following a controversial betrothal ceremony.



The protest was sparked by the belief that Naa Ayemuede was being held at the hotel, and the council members insisted on her release to perform customary rites.



The situation escalated as the protesters, including queens, queen mothers, priests, youth, and council leaders, numbering in the hundreds, expressed their frustration at the delay in her release.



"We’ve been here since morning and expecting that either the Gender Ministry or Chieftaincy Ministry will release our queen mother for us. We have gone through all agencies responsible for this thing and per their pledge, we were expecting by this time our queen mother has been released, but nothing seems to be done," one protester told 3news.



Jaasetse Nii Ayi Anakonte, speaking to 3news, called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter. He emphasized that investigations had not revealed any breach of the country's laws and urged for the girl's release to her community.



“I respect our President enough and all this that are going on, I know very well that he is not aware. He may have heard it but not aware of issues and the reasons why they have kept our queen mother for seventeen days, whether in confinement, detention, or arrest, we don’t know. What exactly is going on? Child protection, who is best to protect the daughter. Is it not the parent?” He queried.



The protesters maintained that they had traditional rites to perform and vowed not to leave the hotel until Naa Ayemuede was released.



The situation highlights the complexities surrounding cultural practices and the protection of minors, sparking a wider conversation about the role of tradition and the law in such matters.