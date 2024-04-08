Nurse enstooled as queen mother of Adumasa Mankrado

Regional News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Nana Tekyiwaa Asabea II has been enstooled as the queen mother for the Mankrado of Adumasa in the Akwamu Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, replacing Nana Abrewa Asabea I due to old age.



Nana Asabea, 34, a nurse by profession currently practicing at Classic Diagnostic Medical Centre in Accra and Classic Home Care Inc. in New York, USA, swore the oath of allegiance to the chief, queen mother, and elders of Adumasa last Monday.



Hailing from the Nana Obiyaa Doboro family of Adumasa, Nana Asabea II holds a nursing degree from the Garden City University in Kumasi and is pursuing Forensic Science at the American Intercontinental University (AIU) in the United States.



Her enstoolment ceremony was held at Adumasa, where the Chief of Adumasa, Nana Kwao Ansah IV, expressed happiness at the choice of Nana Asabea II, noting that she possessed the qualities needed for the stool, according to Graphic Online.



Nana Ansah emphasized the importance of Nana Asabea II's role in spearheading development and maintaining peace in Adumasa, urging support from the community. The queen mother of the town, Nana Serwaa Ampofo Brakatu, expressed hope that Nana Asabea II would fulfill her duties with integrity and called for the town's support.



In her response, Nana Asabea II thanked the kingmakers for their confidence in her and pledged to perform her duties effectively. She emphasized her commitment to education and skill training, especially for the girl-child, and called on parents to prioritize education for their children.



The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the Chief of Atimpoku and other chiefs and queen mothers of the Akwamu traditional area.