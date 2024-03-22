Nurses and Midwives prepare for nationwide protest against steep license fee hike

Health News of Friday, 22 March 2024

The National Council of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has issued a notice of an upcoming industrial strike action in protest against the significant increase in the license verification fee imposed on nurses and midwives.



In response to the imposition of a 445.5% increment in the license verification fee, nurses and midwives are required to pay GHȼ3,000.00 for license verification, a fee that has sparked dissatisfaction within the Association.



A statement signed by the President of the GRNMA, Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, outlined a series of actions to be taken by members, including wearing red bands from March 22nd to 27th, 2024, as a symbol of protest.



Additionally, a press conference is scheduled for March 27th, 2024, to address the media on the matter and other related issues.



Subsequently, an indefinite strike action will commence from March 28th to April 2nd, 2024, involving the withdrawal of services at outpatient departments nationwide. If there is no resolution, services will also be withdrawn from in-patient departments starting April 3rd, 2024.



Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo highlighted the Association's frustration with the lack of response from relevant institutions, including the Parliament of Ghana, the Ministry of Health, and the Nursing and Midwifery Council, despite earlier communication expressing discontentment and requesting a review of the fee.



She urged nurses and midwives to stand firm and resist any form of intimidation or threats, emphasizing that a 25% increment in the license verification fee would be fair and manageable for members amidst economic challenges.