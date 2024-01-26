Nurses and health workers demand payment of 8-Month pension arrears

Health News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and the Health Services Workers Union have jointly submitted a petition to the National Pension Regulatory Authority, urging the release of their 8-month pension arrears.



The unions expressed concern over the deductions for their two-tier pensions from their salaries, which have yet to be transferred to the designated accounts.



Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, voiced the unions' frustration and called on authorities to provide explanations for the delayed payments.



“Month after month, we see these monies deducted and clearly shown on our payslips. But they don’t reflect in our pension scheme. We check our statements, and there’s nothing there. At the end of the day, where is the money?” questioned Perpetual Ofori Ampofo.