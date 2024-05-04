You are here: HomeNews2024 05 04Article 1935842

Nurses arrested for illegally distributing tramadol

The suspects were caught distributing 150mg and 250mg of tramadol The suspects were caught distributing 150mg and 250mg of tramadol

Three individuals, claiming to be nurses at the Walewale Government Hospital and Kumbungu Health Centre, were apprehended while illegally distributing tramadol to local dealers.

The suspects were caught in the act, distributing large quantities of tramadol, including doses of 150mg and 250mg, which are restricted drugs.

They were found in possession of numerous boxes of tramadol, which they were selling at prices significantly below the market value.

Tramadol, known for its potent pain-relieving effects, is subject to strict regulation due to its potential for abuse and addiction, with the recommended dosage typically being 50mg.

Upon questioning, the suspects confessed to the illegal nature of their activities, admitting to selling tramadol along with other drugs to residents in the area.

Their arrest followed observations by security officials of suspicious activities, leading to their apprehension.

