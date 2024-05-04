You are here: HomeNews2024 05 04Article 1935914

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 4 May 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nurses arrested for illegally distributing tramadol

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

the suspects were caught distributing large quantities of Tramadol, including 150mg and 250mg doses the suspects were caught distributing large quantities of Tramadol, including 150mg and 250mg doses

Three individuals, including two men who claimed to be nurses at Walewale Government Hospital and Kumbungu Health Centre, were apprehended red-handed illegally distributing tramadol to dealers.

According to Adomonline, the suspects were caught distributing large quantities of Tramadol, including 150mg and 250mg doses, to dealers of these restricted drugs, possessing multiple boxes of Tramadol which they were selling at significantly lower prices than the market value.

Tramadol, a potent pain medication, is tightly regulated due to its potential for abuse and addiction, with the recommended dosage typically at 50mg.

Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to the criminal nature of their action, confessing to selling Tramadol along with other drugs to residents in the area.

Their arrests came after security officials observed suspicious activities and confronted the suspects.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team

World Relays: Ghana faces USA and Italy in Heat 1

Businessleading business icon

The fuel prices have been adjusted amid global market trends

Price of petrol surges to GH¢15.22, diesel falls to GH¢14.65

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Medikal with Sister Derby

Medikal and Sister Derby reunite on stage at 02 concert

Africaleading africa news icon

More than 2.5 million people have been displaced in DR Congo, the US says, with many living in camps

US blames Rwanda and rebels for deadly camp strike

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Power outages in recent days last hours or even days

Living and running a business under dumsor: Ghana’s power fluctuations