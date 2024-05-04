Nurses arrested for illegally distributing tramadol

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Three individuals, including two men who claimed to be nurses at Walewale Government Hospital and Kumbungu Health Centre, were apprehended red-handed illegally distributing tramadol to dealers.



According to Adomonline, the suspects were caught distributing large quantities of Tramadol, including 150mg and 250mg doses, to dealers of these restricted drugs, possessing multiple boxes of Tramadol which they were selling at significantly lower prices than the market value.



Tramadol, a potent pain medication, is tightly regulated due to its potential for abuse and addiction, with the recommended dosage typically at 50mg.



Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to the criminal nature of their action, confessing to selling Tramadol along with other drugs to residents in the area.



Their arrests came after security officials observed suspicious activities and confronted the suspects.