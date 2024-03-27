Nursing and Midwifery Council suspends implementation of new verification fee

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana has halted the enforcement of the recently approved fees imposed on nurses, pending a comprehensive review.



This decision follows the Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association's announcement of a planned strike in response to the significant escalation of the nursing verification fee from GH¢500 to GH¢3,000.



After engagements with the Health Ministry, the planned strike was withdrawn by the association. Subsequently, the Nursing and Midwifery Council convened a meeting on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, where the 15th Governing Board resolved to suspend the implementation of the new fees.



The Council clarified that this decision was reached after consultations with relevant stakeholders to address their concerns. During this suspension period, the Council will revert to the previous fee structure, providing relief to nurses affected by the proposed fee hike.



Below is the statement from the Nursing and Midwifery Council:



