Nyaho-Tamakloe accuses President Akufo-Addo of dishonesty

Politics of Friday, 15 March 2024

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a prominent figure and founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has raised serious accusations against President Nana Akufo-Addo, alleging a pattern of dishonesty throughout the president's tenure, which began in 2017.



According to Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, he had cautioned the Ghanaian electorate against voting for Akufo-Addo, citing concerns about his integrity and leadership style.



In a recent interview, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed his disappointment with the current state of affairs in the country, emphasizing that the lack of honesty in leadership has contributed to various challenges facing Ghana.



He pointed to the recent resurgence of power outages, known locally as "dumsor," as evidence of the government's failure to fulfill its promises to the Ghanaian people.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe's criticism of President Akufo-Addo's administration is rooted in his long-standing skepticism about Akufo-Addo's suitability for the presidency.



Prior to the December 2016 election, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe had warned Ghanaians that electing Akufo-Addo could lead to a bitter lesson in leadership. He believed that Ghana needed a leader who prioritized peace and unity, qualities he felt Akufo-Addo lacked.



Despite his affiliation with the NPP, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe openly declared his support for then-President John Mahama, who was seeking re-election in 2016. He believed that Mahama was better equipped to address the country's challenges and lead Ghana towards progress.



In the wake of recent events, including the return of power outages and other socio-economic issues, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe feels vindicated in his earlier warnings about Akufo-Addo's leadership.



He sees these challenges as a consequence of the government's failure to be honest with the Ghanaian people and fulfill its electoral promises.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe's remarks have reignited debates about the effectiveness of President Akufo-Addo's administration and the NPP's governance strategies. Many observers are questioning the government's ability to address the country's pressing issues and fulfill its commitments to the electorate.



As Ghana grapples with economic uncertainties, infrastructure challenges, and social unrest, the criticisms leveled by Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe serve as a reminder of the importance of accountability and transparency in governance.



The future trajectory of the country will depend on its leaders' ability to address these concerns and restore public trust in the political system.