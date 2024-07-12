Nyakrom Omanahene debunks allegation of derogatory remarks against ruling government

Politics of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: GNA

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, the Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, has denied making derogatory remarks about the ruling government during a visit by NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



At a press conference, he dismissed claims that he said “Nyakrom sees development whenever NDC is in power” as baseless and politically motivated.



Emphasizing his neutrality, the Omanhene praised the current government’s contributions, such as constructing dormitories, providing a bus for Siddiqq Senior High School, building an Astroturf, and working on the Nyakrom bridge.



He also acknowledged past presidents' contributions to Nyakrom's development and urged against divisive reporting.