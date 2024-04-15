Nzema residents demand action against illegal mining

Regional News of Monday, 15 April 2024

A group of aggrieved residents in Nzema has voiced their dissatisfaction with the rampant illegal mining activities, commonly known as ‘galamsey’, which is causing extensive damage to forests and water bodies in the area.



They expressed their grievances during a press conference held at Bakanta, a community in the Ellembele District of the Western Region, lamenting the lack of action from security and political authorities to curb the illegal mining operations.



According to Onuaonline, the residents criticized the government's perceived laxity in tackling the galamsey menace and vowed to continue raising their voices until their environment is free from the pollution caused by illegal mining activities.



Elizabeth Allua Vaah, leader of the Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group, highlighted the dire consequences of illegal mining on the residents, stating that many are risking their lives due to the activities of illegal miners.



Vaah called on traditional leaders, or 'Nananom', as custodians of the land, to intervene and protect the environment from further degradation.



She expressed concern over the deaths of children in pits left uncovered by illegal miners, citing specific instances where children lost their lives in open pits in various communities in Nzema. She emphasized the contamination of water sources and food crops with poisonous heavy metals, posing a serious health risk to residents.



The environmental advocate underscored the failure of the state to effectively combat illegal mining, stressing that residents must take a stand to safeguard their communities. She urged residents to protect their lands and resources from exploitation, especially by foreign nationals and Ghanaians acting as proxies for foreigners.



Vaah emphasized the need for collective action, stating, "If the state of Ghana won’t keep us safe, and some of our traditional leaders are also going to betray us, then it’ll be up to us regular citizens to stand up and protect our communities."



The residents highlighted specific areas in Nzema where illegal mining activities are particularly rampant, including Aiyinasi Sendu, Adjei Obeng Krom, Anwia, Abelebo, Egila Eshiem, Banso, and Dadieso.



They called for urgent action to address the environmental degradation and health hazards caused by illegal mining, urging all stakeholders to join hands in the fight against galamsey.