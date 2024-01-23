O.B Amoah withdraws from Akuapem South parliamentary primary

Politics of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem South Constituency, Mr. Osei Bonsu Amoah, has pulled out from the upcoming Parliamentary primary scheduled for Saturday, January 27.



In a letter addressed to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party, O.B Amoah indicated his decision to halt his bid for another term in office.



In the letter, he stated, "I write to inform you that I have decided to withdraw as a candidate for the election of a Parliamentary Candidate for the General Elections in 2024 in the Akuapem South constituency."



"I respectfully request that in accordance with the Public Elections Regulations, 2016, C.I. 94, my name should be deleted on the ballot paper for the election. I am most grateful and count on your cooperation," he added.