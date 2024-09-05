You are here: HomeNews2024 09 05Article 1977737

O’Reilly Murder: Family of deceased student chase out GES Boss, Headteacher

The family of Edward Borketey Sackey, a murdered O'Reilly Senior High School student, expelled Ghana Education Service (GES) officials, including Director General Dr. Eric Nkansah, during a condolence visit.

The family was dissatisfied with GES's assurances of justice and demanded a more substantial response. The visit, which included heated exchanges, ended inconclusively.

The family has given the school two weeks to provide a satisfactory update or face legal action.

Sackey was killed by a fellow student over a minor dispute, and the suspect is currently in police custody.

