O’Reilly SHS Murder case: Court orders prosecution to produce hospital report on accused on Friday

The La District Court has ordered police prosecutors to provide a hospital report verifying the age of a final-year O'Reilly Senior High School student accused of killing a classmate over a disagreement about wealthier parents.

Prosecutors indicated that the report would be ready by Friday, September 20.

The court, led by Magistrate Adwoa Benaso Asumadu-Sakyi, denied a request for a week’s adjournment, stressing the need for swift action due to public interest.

The accused’s age, disputed between 18 and 24 years, is central to the case.

The student's plea has not yet been taken.

