O'Reilly SHS student murder: Suspect remanded for two weeks

An 18-year-old suspect, Godwin, has been remanded in police custody for two weeks in connection with the fatal stabbing of Edward Borketey Sackey, a final-year student at O'Reilly Senior High School.

The incident occurred on 2 September 2024, following an argument on the school premises over whose father was wealthier.

Godwin allegedly stabbed Edward three times in the chest, leading to his death.

Godwin was arrested the next day and made his first court appearance on 5 September.

He will reappear in court on 19 September as investigations continue.

