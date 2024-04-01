OB Amoah hails World Bank-funded project as a game changer for Northern Ghana

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Hon Osei Bonsu Amoah, has lauded the Gulf of Guinea Northern Region Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project, backed by $150 million in funding from the World Bank, as a transformative initiative with far-reaching impact.



Speaking at a conference in Tamale to review progress on the SOCO project, Mr. Amoah expressed gratitude to the World Bank and development partners for their support.



“I wish to take this opportunity on behalf of the Government of Ghana to particularly thank the World Bank and our development partners for your continuous support of the positive development agenda of this country.”



According to the Custodian Gh, he highlighted the project's potential to significantly improve the lives of Ghanaians in beneficiary communities across the Northern and Oti regions.



Referencing the 2020 Multidimensional Poverty Report by the Ghana Statistical Service, Mr. Amoah noted the development disparities between northern and southern Ghana.



He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to bridge this gap, underscoring the importance of the SOCO project's focus on the Northern Regions and the Oti Region.



The five-year project, being implemented in forty-eight Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), aims to prevent conflict spillover from the Sahel, reduce climate change vulnerability, strengthen local institutions, create economic opportunities, and enhance public trust.



In its first year, the project has initiated 556 infrastructure projects, including roads, classroom blocks, teachers' accommodation, rural markets, health facilities, and water facilities.



These projects have not only exceeded most of their indicator targets but have also created jobs, built local capacity, and supported farmers and rural enterprises.



The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, highlighted the progress of sub-projects in the region, emphasizing the importance of leveraging digital tools for balanced development. He underscored the government's commitment to the success of the SOCO project, noting the positive outlook from monitoring and evaluation reports.