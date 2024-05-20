OSP, CAGD report uncovers GH₵2.8m paid to 'ghost names' in Northern Region

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A report has revealed that nearly three million cedis in salaries were paid to deceased, retired, or non-existent employees in the Northern Region, referred to as 'ghost names.'



This discovery emerged from a joint investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Controller & Accountant General's Department (CAGD) into the government’s payroll administration.



The investigation uncovered numerous unauthorized and inactive validators managing the payroll system for educational institutions under the Ghana Education Service and the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



In a press release dated May 20, 2024, the OSP highlighted that a primary school in the Kumbungu District, which was entirely fictitious, was discovered during the investigation.



"It was discovered that a primary school in the Kumbungu District of Ghana Education Service did not exist at all. Yet, this non-existent contrived entity was represented as staffed and the purported staff were being validated monthly and being paid salaries,” the OSP stated.



Additionally, the investigation identified GH₵2.8 million in unearned monthly salaries paid to 'ghost names.'



"A staggering amount of GH₵2,854,144.80 was identified as unearned monthly salaries, attributed to individuals who were deceased, retired, no longer in their positions, flagged as missing, or whose whereabouts were unknown, commonly referred to as "Ghost Names," the report noted.



By halting these payments and removing the corresponding individuals from the government payroll, the Republic saved GH₵34,249,737.60 for the 2024 financial year.



Below is the full report:























