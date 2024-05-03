OSP begins probe into alleged bribery of EC staff by Kwadaso MP

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has reportedly initiated investigations into suspected corruption related to a public election involving the and Election Commission (EC) temporary staff during the recent Ejisu by-election.



According to JoyNews, OSP investigators have detained and interrogated several individuals involved in the alleged corruption, which took place during the voting process.



During the Ejisu by-election, Kingsley Nyarko was captured on Adom News cameras delivering an envelope to two EC officials at the Church of Pentecost Polling Station in Fumesua.



Following the incident, the EC suspended the two officials, Regina Serwaa and George Sasu, and has requested criminal investigations into their actions.



While Dr. Kingsley Nyarko insists that his gesture was innocent and not intended to bribe or influence officials, there are calls for his prosecution, including a petition filed by Election Watch Ghana with the Inspector General of Police (IGP).



However, governance expert Prof Baffour Agyeman Duah has downplayed the calls for the MP's prosecution, stating that unless the Electoral Commission has specific regulations against such actions, the matter may not lead to legal consequences.